Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Acquires New Shares in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned 0.15% of FirstCash as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCFS traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,891. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.08.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.87 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FCFS. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

