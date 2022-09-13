Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Buys New Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 147,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,790,000. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for 4.8% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,837 shares of company stock worth $7,990,794 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.96. The company had a trading volume of 53,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

