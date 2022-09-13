Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Increases Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,435 shares during the period. Hovnanian Enterprises comprises 2.9% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.8% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 107,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,744.4% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 267,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 258,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HOV traded down $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,697. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $133.99. The stock has a market cap of $260.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

