Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Takes $7.36 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 93,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,000. East West Bancorp comprises approximately 2.4% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned 0.07% of East West Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $74.14. 10,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,118. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

