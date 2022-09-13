Philosophy Capital Management LLC Acquires 142,446 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,446 shares during the period. New Fortress Energy accounts for 1.5% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $18,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,094,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,806 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,805,000 after purchasing an additional 836,467 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,374,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,393,000 after purchasing an additional 158,769 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 7,298.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 819,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 808,103 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.49. 13,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,832. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.23.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $584.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.26%. Equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

