Philosophy Capital Management LLC Buys 129,598 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,598 shares during the quarter. Delek US comprises 0.9% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Philosophy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Delek US worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Delek US by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Stock Performance

DK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 34,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,291. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s revenue was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Delek US to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Delek US to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

Delek US Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

