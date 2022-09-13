Philosophy Capital Management LLC Takes $2.89 Million Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 630,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000. Chimerix accounts for about 0.2% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 106,805 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

CMRX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 28,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,310. The company has a market cap of $197.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Chimerix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 171.05% and a negative net margin of 17,482.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMRX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

