Playkey (PKT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $39,316.00

Playkey (PKT) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $75,290.06 and approximately $39,316.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,274.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00055731 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00065436 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005431 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00075461 BTC.

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey.

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

