Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 0.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 30.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

NYSE O traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.62. 69,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,303. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average is $69.11.

The business also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

