Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $4.15 Million in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,129 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Signature Bank stock traded down $7.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBNY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.38.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.