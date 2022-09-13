Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 89,060 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,060 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in H World Group were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of H World Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in H World Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HTHT. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of H World Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

H World Group Price Performance

H World Group Company Profile

Shares of H World Group stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $36.24. 38,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36. H World Group Limited has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 1.05.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

