Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 411,200 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 411,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Nutanix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 8.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nutanix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nutanix to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Insider Activity

Nutanix Trading Down 3.9 %

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $241,471.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,779.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $241,471.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,779.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $22.79. 51,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,114. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.37. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.