Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $15.18 Million Investment in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,509,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $19,569,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $14,189,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $13,635,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $10,630,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $10,115,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GSRMU remained flat at $10.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,159. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

