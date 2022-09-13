Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases 107,229 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1,607.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,229 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.02. The stock had a trading volume of 108,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,239. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $381.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

