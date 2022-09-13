Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $13.56 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,886,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $816,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stryker by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,397,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.57.

SYK traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $226.76. 38,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,844. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

