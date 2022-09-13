Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires 30,280 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,280 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 0.8% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.30% of KLA worth $166,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of KLA by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in KLA by 66.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 10.9% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock traded down $11.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.66. 50,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,647. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.16.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.