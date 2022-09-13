Polar Capital Holdings Plc Cuts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,430 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.12% of Airbnb worth $130,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 46.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 42.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $2,581,029.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,511,651. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $2,581,029.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,511,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 577,700 shares of company stock worth $63,596,140 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.60. The stock had a trading volume of 212,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,283. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.73 and its 200 day moving average is $127.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

