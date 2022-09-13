Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $145.68 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Markel accounts for about 0.7% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Markel were worth $145,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Markel by 622.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,930,000 after buying an additional 51,358 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Markel by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,903 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $894,883,000 after acquiring an additional 23,165 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Markel by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,267 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock traded down $10.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,189.03. 135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 672.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,240.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,325.01. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,162.00 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $19.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.