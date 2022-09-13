Polar Capital Holdings Plc Lowers Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,869,871 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 657,435 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 2.77% of Tripadvisor worth $104,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 64.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,344 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,997 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

TRIP stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,235. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -109.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

