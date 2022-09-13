Polar Capital Holdings Plc Purchases 215,500 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,387,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215,500 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $98,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,023,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 48,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Essent Group stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.92. 6,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,863. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.00. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $50.17.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.58. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.