Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 112,141 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 112,141 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.05% of CVS Health worth $69,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CVS traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.74. The company had a trading volume of 113,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,124. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

