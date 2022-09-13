Polarity Investment Partners LP Invests $938,000 in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Polarity Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. TPI Composites makes up approximately 2.3% of Polarity Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Polarity Investment Partners LP owned 0.18% of TPI Composites at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1,545.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 138,347 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $1,079,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 588,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on TPI Composites to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $15.88. 31,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,474. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $37.25.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $452.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

