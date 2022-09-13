Polarity Investment Partners LP Sells 24,656 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Polarity Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,025 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,656 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for 4.7% of Polarity Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Polarity Investment Partners LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

General Motors Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $41.13. 399,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,764,802. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

