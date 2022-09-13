Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $29.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 204.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,249,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838,729 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for about 2.3% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Vistra worth $29,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 24,625 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 18,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $396,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $748,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $396,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 32,300 shares of company stock valued at $737,760. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vistra Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 55,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.31. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -28.06%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

