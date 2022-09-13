Portolan Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 253,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Teck Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after buying an additional 829,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,851,000 after buying an additional 318,294 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,590,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Teck Resources by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,261,000 after buying an additional 1,687,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Teck Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,036,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,367,000 after buying an additional 262,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.34.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.23. 94,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738,115. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

