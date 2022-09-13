Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.52

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 6012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Power Assets Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42.

Power Assets Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.0796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 5.31%.

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

