Prana Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,520 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of New York Community Bancorp worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,964,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE NYCB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

