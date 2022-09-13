Prana Capital Management LP Invests $611,000 in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,535,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after purchasing an additional 30,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

Shares of FLT traded down $6.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,289. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $282.02.

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.