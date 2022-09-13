Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Stock Position Cut by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 234,472 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 3.18% of Precision Drilling worth $32,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 99.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 468,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after buying an additional 233,273 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $9,926,000. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDS traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,468. Precision Drilling Co. has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.20.

PDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.70.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

