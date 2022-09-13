Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Premier alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after acquiring an additional 390,512 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 16.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,838,000 after purchasing an additional 825,272 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Premier by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,031,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,889,000 after purchasing an additional 192,419 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,744,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,931,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Premier by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,534,000 after buying an additional 206,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Premier Price Performance

PINC opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64. Premier has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.