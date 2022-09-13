Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,166 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Bank ETF makes up 1.0% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,271.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 70,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,802. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

