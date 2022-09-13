Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,626 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13,158.3% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,083,326. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.02.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.