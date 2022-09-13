Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progress Software’s FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.00. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.87.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $779,826 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.