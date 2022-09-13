ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Shares Down 2.4%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.20 and last traded at C$7.22. Approximately 1,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.40.

ProMIS Neurosciences Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$51.96 million and a P/E ratio of -380.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33.

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About ProMIS Neurosciences

In other ProMIS Neurosciences news, Director Eugene Warren Williams bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$64,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,503,816 shares in the company, valued at C$1,093,335.62. In other ProMIS Neurosciences news, Director Eugene Warren Williams bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$64,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,503,816 shares in the company, valued at C$1,093,335.62. Also, Director Patrick D. Kirwin purchased 4,000 shares of ProMIS Neurosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.65 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,982 shares in the company, valued at C$321,162.30. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 549,309 shares of company stock valued at $116,449.

(Get Rating)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.