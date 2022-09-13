PSYC Co. (OTCMKTS:PSYC) Short Interest Up 178.6% in August

PSYC Co. (OTCMKTS:PSYC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 178.6% from the August 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PSYC Price Performance
PSYC remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 278,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,545. PSYC has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
PSYC Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PSYC (PSYC)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for PSYC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSYC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.