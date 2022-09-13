PSYC Co. (OTCMKTS:PSYC) Short Interest Up 178.6% in August

PSYC Co. (OTCMKTS:PSYC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 178.6% from the August 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PSYC Price Performance

PSYC remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 278,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,545. PSYC has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

PSYC Company Profile

MoneyTrac Technology, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides electronic wallet and e-banking financial solutions for the marijuana industry. It offers financial technology, which includes an e-wallet and mobile app that allows users to access financial information. The company also provides white labeling services; mobile platform to manage financial transactions; and solutions for accessing account information, making payments, and online bill pay activities.

