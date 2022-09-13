PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC upgraded PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBNNF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of houses, villas, apartments, condominiums, home shops, home offices, and land plots, as well as for construction/renovation, top-up, and refinancing; and pension loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.