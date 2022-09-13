PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) is Sylebra Capital Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,193,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,071,400 shares during the quarter. PureCycle Technologies comprises 10.1% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of PureCycle Technologies worth $233,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PCT stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 30,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,827. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 92,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $706,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,435,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,026,245.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,658. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

