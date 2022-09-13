Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Down 81.6% in August

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the August 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 158,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock remained flat at $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 76,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,416. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.