Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Shares of PZN opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.36. Pzena Investment Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 653.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 64.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 42.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

