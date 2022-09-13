Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Pzena Investment Management Price Performance
Shares of PZN opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.36. Pzena Investment Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71.
Pzena Investment Management Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pzena Investment Management
About Pzena Investment Management
Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pzena Investment Management (PZN)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.