QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Up 259.2% in August

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 259.2% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
QBE Insurance Group stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 50,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,493. QBE Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%.
QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.
