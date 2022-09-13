Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Barclays lowered shares of Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Quálitas Controladora Stock Performance
OTCMKTS QUCOF opened at $5.12 on Friday. Quálitas Controladora has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12.
Quálitas Controladora Company Profile
