Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys 5,359 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 134.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 0.7% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,840,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 58,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 249,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,960 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $834,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of KMB traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.04. 15,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,575. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.