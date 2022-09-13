Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 3,453 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,453 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $10.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.21. 1,055,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,686,264. The stock has a market cap of $334.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.49. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.70 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.