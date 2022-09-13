Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Qumu to $0.80 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Qumu Price Performance
Qumu stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. Qumu has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qumu
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Qumu by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qumu by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Qumu by 23.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Qumu Company Profile
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
