Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Qumu to $0.80 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Qumu Price Performance

Qumu stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. Qumu has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qumu

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 66.30% and a negative return on equity of 122.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Qumu by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qumu by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Qumu by 23.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

