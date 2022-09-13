Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Ramelius Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Zeptner purchased 1,821,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.74 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,338,498.95 ($936,013.25).

About Ramelius Resources

Ramelius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, production, and sale of gold in Australia. It operates the Mt Magnet, Vivien, Edna May, and Marda gold mines around Western Australia, as well as holds interests in the Tampia and Penny gold projects.

