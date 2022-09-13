Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Up 170.8% in August

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a growth of 170.8% from the August 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Razor Energy Stock Performance
Razor Energy stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. 21,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,442. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. Razor Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.00.
About Razor Energy
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Razor Energy (RZREF)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Razor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Razor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.