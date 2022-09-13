Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Up 170.8% in August

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a growth of 170.8% from the August 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Razor Energy Stock Performance

Razor Energy stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. 21,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,442. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. Razor Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.00.

About Razor Energy

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It operates assets in the Swan Hills area covering 155,520 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,615 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

