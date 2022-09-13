ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 102.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $11.73 million and $13,468.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

