Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20-$10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Regal Rexnord also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.20-10.80 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE:RRX traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.59. 10,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,354. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.16. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $176.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.00.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $978,777,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $793,975,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,144,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.