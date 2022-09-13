Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $559,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,724 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.42. The stock had a trading volume of 30,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,003. The company has a market cap of $186.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.21 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

