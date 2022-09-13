Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Plew Daniel P. Van Sells 4,696 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

REGN stock traded down $9.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $701.39. 1,021,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $754.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $607.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $636.33.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $625.00 to $851.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $745.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after buying an additional 193,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after buying an additional 244,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,839,023,000 after acquiring an additional 201,815 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.